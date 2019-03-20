The very first look of Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood movie is officially here. The released poster featured Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio and it won't be wrong to say that this movie may bring back the fashion of 1960s America.

As per Tarantino himself, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood or OUTH, is a story that takes place in Los Angeles in 1969 when the hippy culture was at its peak. In the movie, Leonardo DiCaprio will portray the role of Rick Dalton, an actor who featured in a TV show, Bount Law, in 1958. As per the released book, Helter Skelter by Vincent Bugliosi and Curt Gentry, Rick Dalton's attempt to transition to movies has not worked out and in 1969 moved close to Sharon Tate.

On the other hand, Brad Pitt will portray the role of Cliff Booth, Rick's best friend who also works as his stunt double in the TV show. The movie will also feature Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate, the pregnant wife of Roman Polanski, who was brutally murdered in her home by the followers of Charles Manson.

OUTH will also feature an ensemble cast of Bruce Dern, Dakota Fanning, Scott McNairy, Damian Lewis, Al Pacino, and Emile Hirsch.

Meanwhile, the recently released poster of OUTH is also fetching trolls. Several have accused that the released poster is a poor example of a Photoshopped image. The poster of the upcoming western movie shows Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead roles. The poster shows them standing in front of a yellow car with a blurred Hollywood sign at the backdrop. Both the stars are looking considerably fashionable in the released snap but several were quick to make a meme out of it.

Check out some hilarious memes of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood movie poster.

How nice of Madame Tussaud’s to lend out their Brad Pitt wax figure for this poster pic.twitter.com/W1E57dJWci — Will Kellogg (@Will_Kellogg) March 18, 2019

thanks, QT, but we're going to take this in a different direction pic.twitter.com/cCkdv2Nk3T — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) March 18, 2019

As of now, there is no official date for the release of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood movie trailer but the very first teaser of the upcoming Tarantino movie should drop anytime in next two weeks. The much-awaited movie was earlier scheduled for release on August 9 to coincide with the 50th anniversary of Tate-LaBianca murders but the release date was later advanced and is now scheduled to release on July 26, 2019.