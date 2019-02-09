Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie may have ended their decade-long affair but Brangelina's private lives are still making headlines. Earlier this month, Brad and Angelina were reportedly spotted together for the first time since announcing their separation. As per a recent claim, Brad Pitt is reportedly has a new outlook on his life post his split with Angelina and he is more open to finding love.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were once in a happy relationship but things between them went south in September 2016 when they announced that they are ending their two-year long marriage. Ever since then, a lot has been speculated about their private lives. It was earlier reported that Brad is reportedly moving in with Charlize Theron. As per a recent claim, after his divorce with Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt is ready "to start dating" again.

According to Hollywood Life, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had a very stressful year because of their ongoing custody agreement over their six children. Reportedly, they have come on some sort of agreement in December 2018, and their well-wishers are now hoping that the rest of their divorce will settle soon.

As per an alleged insider, "Brad's got a new energy in 2019, he seems to be feeling much more zen right now than he has in a good while. His sculpting has been taking off and he's expanded his social life with all sorts of cool artsy people. He's also been seeing his kids much more, which always makes him happy."

The insider went on to add that both Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are trying their best to complete the divorce procedures. At the same time, Brad Pitt has some pretty interesting movies scheduled for a 2019 release and he is hoping that 2019 is going to be a big year for him.

"He seems to be much more ready to find love again too, or at least he seems more open to it. His friends are hopeful it will happen for him this year too, he deserves it," the insider further contended.

Brad Pitt was ready to star in World War Z 2 but as earlier reported, Paramount has halted the zombie movie. But fans will get to see him in a science fiction movie, Ad Astra, which is scheduled to release in May.

Besides this, fans of Fight Club movie star are eagerly waiting to see the Academy Award winner in Quentin Tarantino's next western classic movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

On multiple occasions, it was revealed in the past that Brad Pitt is not in any relationship after Angelina Jolie. The acclaimed movie star is concentrating on his six children and movies. As of this writing, Brad's spokesperson has not commented on the above dating claims.