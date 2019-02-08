Soon after revealing the production start date and the working title of the sequel to the World War Z, it is now being reported that the production of the Brad Pitt-starrer is kept on hold indefinitely.

It was earlier reported that the production of World War Z 2 will start somewhere in March 2019 and filming will be done in several locations like Thailand, Georgia, Spain, and others. During that time, it was further revealed that the movie will go under production with a working title, Maximillian. But it looks like the sun has finally set on the project.

After several months of pre-production and location scouting for principal photography in five countries, reports are coming that there will not be any World War Z 2 movie.

As per a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount has announced that they are putting the pre-production of World War Z 2 on hold. There are speculations that the awaited zombie movie sequel was put on hold over budget issues and it is not revealed whether the movie will ever go on the floor or the studio will decide to never make it.

Apparently, this is not the first time when Brad Pitt movie World War Z 2 has faced such issues. After the first movie, it was reported that fans will get to see World War Z 2 somewhere in 2017. However, after J. A. Bayona left the project and David Fincher came onboard, the shooting was pushed and rescheduled multiple times for several reasons.

The first part in this zombie-apocalyptic movie was released in 2013 and was helmed by Marc Forster. The movie followed the life of a former United Nations investigator who travels to several places in order to find a cure that will put an end to the zombie pandemic. The movie was made against a huge budget of $190 million and grossed $540 million worldwide.

World War Z was praised by critics and moviegoers alike for the realistic revival of the zombie genre. However, it did receive backlash for the anti-climax and use of outdated CGI. That being said, the movie was nominated for several prestigious awards and went on to win 40th Saturn Awards in 2014 under Best Thriller Film category.