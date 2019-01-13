Brad Pitt amazed everyone with his magnificent performance in World War Z and now fans may get to see him saving the world again in the anticipated sequel to the previously released zombie movie.

The production start date and a working title for the Brad Pitt-starring sequel World War Z has been revealed. As per a report by Production Weekly, the production of World War Z 2 is most likely to start in March and will shoot in the exotic locations of Spain, Thailand, and Georgia. As of now, Brad Pitt's upcoming apocalyptic zombie movie will go under production under the working title Maximillian.

The 2013 apocalyptic action horror movie, World War Z was directed by Marc Forster, with the screenplay written by Drew Goddard, Matthew Michael Carnahan, and Damon Lindelof. The movie is based on the novel of the same name and it featured Brad Pitt as Gerry Lane, a former United Nations investigator who has to travel across half the planet earth to find a way to put an end to the zombie pandemic.

The film was made against a budget of $190 million and due to the overwhelming response and Brad's brilliant performance, the movie grossed $202.4 million in North America, and $337.6 million in other territories, for a worldwide total of $540 million. Apart from earning exceptionally well at the box-office, World War Z got praises by fans and movie critics alike. The film holds an approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The website's consensus reads, "It's uneven and diverges from the source book, but World War Z still brings smart, fast-moving thrills and a solid performance from Brad Pitt to the zombie genre"

Even before World War Z was released, Marc Forster and Paramount Pictures stated that they view the zombie movie as a "trilogy that would have ground, gun-metal realism of Matt Damon's Jason Bourne series tethered to the unsettling end-times vibe of AMC's The Walking Dead."

The upcoming World War Z will be directed by David Fincher. Other than that there are no other details revealed at this moment. Fans are hoping that the upcoming zombie apocalyptic action horror movie will take more inspiration from the published material.

As of now, it is not confirmed whether Angelina Jolie's ex-husband Brad Pitt will star in this zombie film or not, but it would be really interesting to see him in this action-thriller movie after Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.