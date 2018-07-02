Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt are set to share screen space for the first time in a feature film for Quentin Tarantino's next, 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'. Set on the backdrop of Charles Manson and his cult, the upcoming western film will be the second collaboration between DiCaprio and Tarantino, who previously worked in Golden Globe award-winning film Django Unchained. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood would be Pitt's second project with Tarantino as well, who has previously worked with the acclaimed director in 'Inglorious Basterds.'

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is set in the 1960s but it is not precisely about the Tate-LaBianca murders. Instead, the film will show Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) as an ex-Western star who is struggling for roles and Brad Pitt, who will be portraying the character of Cliff Booth, Dalton's stunt double who has also remained unsuccessful in making a name in Hollywood.

Apart from Pitt and DiCaprio, Margot Robbie is playing the role of Sharon Tate. The Wolf of Wall Street actress' character Tate was director Roman Polanski's wife, who was 8 months pregnant when she was brutally murdered by the members of the Manson Family. At the time of the murder, Sharon Tate and Rick Dalton were next door neighbours.

It was previously speculated that Tarantino will be working on a direct Charles Manson-based film. Tarantino was quoted by The Hollywood Reporter as, "probably the closest to Pulp Fiction that I have done." He did not reveal much about the upcoming movie but hinted that the film will transport Hollywood to 1969 when the hippie revolution had begun.

DiCaprio had recently shared the first look of the film on his Instagram handle. The picture soon went viral. His and Pitt's look is inspired by the '60s fashion. The shared picture shows that both the actors are serving justice to that era's fashion.

First look. #OnceUponATimeInHollywood A post shared by Leonardo DiCaprio (@leonardodicaprio) on Jun 27, 2018 at 6:00am PDT

Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is set for release on the 50th anniversary of Sharon Tate's murder, August 9, 2019. Apart from the two leading Hollywood stars, the film will also feature Tim Roth, Kurt Russell, and Michael Madsen. In addition, Damian Lewis will play Steve McQueen, Al Pacino will be Dalton's agent Marvin Schwarz, Manson's follower Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme will be played by Dakota Fanning, and Emile Hirsch will play Tate's friend Jay Sebring, who was also murdered by Manson Family members.