Brad Pitt is living a very private life after his split with Angelina Jolie. His name is constantly linked with his co-stars and former partners but the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood movie star is not seeing anybody at this moment. As per a recent claim, however, he is all set to move in with his new rumored girlfriend Charlize Theron.

According to a bogus report by Women's Day Australia via PressReader, Angelina Jolie's ex-husband Brad Pitt is apparently serious for Charlize Theron and is ready to move ahead with his relationship with her. An alleged insider revealed that both Brad Pitt and Charlize Theron live very close to each other in Los Angeles and that is why they have been secretly meeting up.

In addition to this, the imaginary insider stated that Brad Pitt and Charlize Theron has reportedly enjoyed several dinner dates with each other. The actor is reportedly living at Theron's house. Brad Pitt wished to hide his relationship with Charlize Theron for some more time but now that everyone is talking about, they find no reason to hide their romance, said the report.

Since September 2016, Brad Pitt has remained single. The above claims are speculations about his private life. His reps have confirmed to a fact-checking site on multiple occasion that Brad is not seeing Charlize. The above claims were also debunked by Gossip Cop.

This is apparently not the first time when Brad Pitt's name was linked with Charlize Theron. It was earlier speculated that the rumored couple is casually seeing each other but the reports were nothing but fabricated news, going by the Gossip Cop report.

Ever since Brad Pitt's split with Angelina Jolie, his name has constantly been linked with several A-listed celebrities. Prior to Charlize Theron, Brad Pitt was allegedly linked to his first wife, Jennifer Aniston. Some reports went on to claim that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are having a baby together. Some contended that Brad and Jennifer are going to get married when the Friends star will turn 50. All these were nothing but fake news about Brad Pitt's life.

As reported multiple times in the past, after Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt dedicated his time to his six children and focused on his health. Brad Pitt is also busy with multiple projects and is reportedly not involved with anyone and definitely not seeing both Charlize Theron and Jennifer Aniston.