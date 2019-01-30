Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are not together anymore but their private lives have always been the talk of the entertainment world. Ever since their official separation, they both are struggling to finalize the custody agreement of their six children.

However, it looks like their huge family is divided into two. As per an alleged report, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood movie star Brad Pitt has not publicly seen with his six children in the last 900 days.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie once travelled the world together. Their pictures along with their six beautiful children caught the eyes of everyone and many even considered that they all symbolize a perfect modern family. However, they broke the heart of their millions of fans when they announced they are heading for a divorce.

Back in 2016, when the sad news broke out, their well-wishers were concerned for their six children and how these two A-listers will decide on the legal custody.

As recently reported, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has come on some terms and signed some sort of custody agreement. As per several reports, the new custody agreement benefits Pitt, who reportedly will have more time to spend with his six children.

That being said, a recent report by RadarOnline stats that Brad Pitt has not publicly spotted with his six children in the last 900 days. As per an alleged source, "Angie secretly delights in Maddox and Pax refusing to see Brad. Besides that, she doesn't stop them when they badmouth and complain about him."

In addition to this, the unverified insider stated that Angelina does not even stop them from "blasting Brad plays into her mind games"

Furthermore, the source stated revealed that Brad Pitt's son, Maddox, refuses to spend some quality time with his father and to make matters worse, Pitt was heartbroken after he was not invited for the 14th birthday party of Zahara at Jolie's home.

"It's only a matter of time before things turn nasty — again!"

As of this writing, Brad Pitt's reps have not commented on the above claims.

In professional endeavours, both Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has pretty interesting projects lined up. The first look of Pitt in Quentin Tarantino's upcoming western movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was recently revealed and it looks like the acclaimed movie actor is going to grab awards for his performance. Angelina Jolie, on the other hand, has recently signed on to star in a thriller movie titled, Those Who Wish Me Dead.