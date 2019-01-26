Brad Pitt was recently rumoured to have been in an intimate relationship with Charlize Theron. Before that, he was rumoured to have been dating a professor from MIT Media Lab named Neri Oxman. As per an alleged recent report, Brad Pitt is reportedly heartbroken after learning that Neri Oxman is now happily married and is expecting a child.

Brad Pitt was briefly linked with MIT Lab Media professor Neri Oxman. There were several alleged reports that suggested that Pitt was reportedly spending some time with Oxman. In the past, Oxman described Pitt as "the last of the Mohicans in post-Netflix Hollywood." However, Oxman herself denied all the allegations and revealed that she is in a serious relationship with William Ackman.

It was earlier reported by Us Weekly that Neri Oxman married a hedge fund manager Ackman and the couple announced the good news in the Vows section of The New York Times on January 20. The couple tied the knots a day earlier in New York City, and their first baby is due in spring. Ackman revealed to the newspaper that Neri always wanted to be a mother and learning that they are pregnant is like a gift to them.

As per the latest report by RadarOnline, after learning the truth of Neri Oxman's relationship status, all of Pitt's hopes shattered after a billionaire married her. An alleged source contended that Brad Pitt refuses to give up and had been "calling her."

Ever since Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt announced in 2016 that they have decided to end their decade-long affair, fans have been keeping a track of whom they are dating next. As of now, both Angelina and Brad are reportedly single and have not been in any relationship since their official separation. However, both of their names have been constantly linked with other A-list stars.

As of now, Brad Pitt's reps have not confirmed the claims that the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood movie star is heartbroken over the news of Neri Oxman expecting a child with her second husband. There's a huge possibility that these claims are nothing but some made-up reports about the private life of the Academy Award-winning actor.