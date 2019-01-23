Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt parted ways in 2016 but their private lives have always made their fans curious. It was recently reported that after Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt has started dating again and is reportedly in a relationship with Charlize Theron.

Earlier this week, Jolie was spotted with her son Pax in Los Angeles and it looks like the news of Pitt dating another actress has not affected the Maleficent actress.

According to The Daily Mail, amid the news of Brad Pitt reportedly dating Charlize Theron, Angelina Jolie was spotted with her son Pax in Los Angeles on Saturday. In the released pictures, the Academy Award-Winning actress is seen wearing a shawl with a matching skirt combo. The Tomb Rider movie actress complimented her attire by wearing matching boots and a black purse that she carried across her shoulder.

At the same time, her son, Pax, can be seen wearing a white tee-shirt with a check-patterned jacket. To soothe his looks, Pax also wore a black beanie.You can check out the pictures of Angelina Jolie with her son here.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were once considered the epitome of love in the entertainment industry. However, after spending more than a decade together, things went south between them and they mutually decided to end their marriage in September 2016. As of now, the couple has reportedly signed a joint custody deal for their six children but their divorce is not yet finalized.

Meanwhile, The Sun reported on January 20 that Brad Pitt and Charlize Theron are reportedly dating since December 2018. However, a source revealed to Us Weekly that Brad Pitt and Charlize Theron are not dating and the rumors about their dating are not true. The unnamed source further contended that "there is nothing to it and it's not true."

As of now, Brad Pitt and Charlize Theron's reps have not commented on the news of their alleged dating. Well-wishers of Pitt are advised to take these reports as nothing but yet another rumor about his personal life.

In professional endeavors, fans of Brad Pitt will get to see him in Quentin Tarantino's next movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. In the upcoming western film, Pitt will share the screen with Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie.