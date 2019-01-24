Brad Pitt's name was recently linked with actress Charlize Theron. Several of his fans were convinced that after splitting with Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt has apparently moved on his life and has started dating again. As it turned out, it was nothing but yet another rumour about his personal life.

Ever since Brad Pitt parted ways with Angelina Jolie, his name is constantly linked with several celebrities. Here are few such known celebrities with whom Brad Pitt's name was linked in the recent months. It should be noted that after Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt has not been in any sort of relationship and has focused his time and energy in making good cinema and dedicating his hours to his six children.

Brad Pitt dating Charlize Theron:

As recently reported, there were several reports suggesting that Brad and Charlize are reportedly dating. As it turned out, those were nothing but rumours about their private lives.

Brad Pitt in a relationship with Marion Cotillard:

After the news broke out that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have parted ways, rumours started to surface that Pitt is reportedly dating his Allied movie co-star Marion Cotillard. During that time, several sources falsely claimed that Brad and Marion are, in fact, a couple.

The rumours were so intense that Marion Cotillard had to take it to Instagram to respond to these absurd allegations. In a lengthy Instagram post, the Academy Award-winning actress issued a denial in both French and English.

Brad Pitt dating Princess Charlotte Casiraghi of Monaco:

Back in 2017, it was alleged by several reports that Brad Pitt and Charlotte Casiraghi have been quietly dating for some time after being introduced via some friends. The false reports further contended that Brad reportedly attended a Los Angeles County Museum of Art event with Princess Charlotte and during their time at the event, they both were really into each other.

Brad Pitt dating Jennifer Aniston:

Before Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt was happily married to Friends TV star Jennifer Aniston. Back in September 2016, when Brad and Angelina announced their separation, there were several fans who speculated that Brad Pitt will now reconcile his differences with his first wife and will be back together in no time. However, that did not happen and all the rumours about Brad Pitt dating Jennifer Aniston turned out to be fabricated news.

After their official divorce in 2005, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have not been in touch in any way possible.