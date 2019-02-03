Jennifer Aniston is single and enjoying her personal and professional life. The acclaimed actress is soon going to celebrate her 50th birthday. As per an alleged report on RadarOnline, the actress does not wish to be alone during her 50th birthday celebration party and is reportedly looking to get a new man in her life.

Jennifer Aniston is single and despite several claims, she is not in any relationship with any celebrity. The actress has recently amazed everyone by her phenomenal performance in Netflix's Dumplin'.

As per the alleged report, Jennifer Aniston never imagined that she will be all alone during this phase of her life. Jennifer thought that she would be in a settled relationship by the time she will turn fifty.

"She never thought she would be single at 50, and even though she's outwardly insisting she's fine about it, deep down she's humiliated," the alleged insider added. "Jen thought she would be settled into a new relationship by now."

The alleged source further contends that the Friends TV series star is searching for a handsome man so that people won't feel sorry for her when she will celebrate her next birthday.

However, Gossip Cop debunked RadarOnline's claim and stated that the story is "completely inaccurate."

Besides the above bogus claims, this is apparently not the first time when Jennifer Aniston has found herself in the midst of such absurd claims. Soon after her split with Justin Theroux, there were several claims that suggested that Jennifer will get back together with her first husband Brad Pitt. There were several reports even claiming that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are expecting their first child together. All of those rumors were soon debunked by a fact-checking website.

After her split from Justin Theroux, Jennifer Aniston focused all of her energy on staying healthy and working around the clock on some interesting projects. At the same time, splitting from her second husband was not an easy process for Jennifer. The acclaimed movie actress revealed in the past that she had to visit a therapist in order to move on in her life.