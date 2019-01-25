Jennifer Aniston has once again found herself in the midst of an ugly rumour. The Dumplin' movie actress is single after her official split with her second husband Justin Theroux but as per a recent bogus claim, she is all set to adopt a baby girl from a Mexico orphanage. The claims are not true and the Friends TV star is not planning to adopt a child.

Earlier this week, an alleged report from Globe via New Idea revealed that to heal from her divorce from her second husband Justin Theroux, celebrated artist Jennifer Aniston is reportedly planning to become a mother.

The 50-year-old Jennifer Aniston is reportedly helping out at few orphanages in Mexico and during her recent visit there, she fell in love with a baby girl to whom she wants to a adopt, claims the absurd report.

The alleged insider contended that Jennifer Aniston always wanted to adopt one of these kids and she even wanted to do this with her former partner Justin Theroux but the Iron Man 2 movie writer always made excuses on why it was not a good time to adopt a child. The insider further stated that with Justin gone from Jennifer's life, Jennifer is going ahead with the paperwork.

If this was not enough, the unverified insider revealed the details of the child to whom Jennifer Aniston is supposedly going to adopt. As per the report, the 13-month-old child has dark eyes and lots of dark hair.

Gossip Cop later debunked the claims.

Jennifer Aniston's private life has always intrigued her fans. After her high-profile divorce from Brad Pitt in 2005, she stayed single for a long time. During that time, she focused on her health and working on several projects. After she met writer-actor Justin Theroux, she planned to settle down for a second time.

After spending around six years with Theroux, Jennifer Aniston announced in 2018 that she has separated from her second husband. Her revelation made many to believe that Jennifer will get back together with Brad. Despite several bogus reports, it is confirmed by their reps that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are not planning to get back together.