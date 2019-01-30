Angelina Jolie's former husband Brad Pitt is reportedly single and has not been involved with anyone ever since his high-profile separation in 2016. However, there are several alleged reports that suggest he is in some sort of an alleged relationship with Charlize Theron. As per the claims made by Pitt's own former bodyguard, Pitt is seeing Theron from the last couple of months.

We recently covered a list of known celebrities with whom Brad Pitt's name is linked ever since his separation from Angelina Jolie. The list of his rumored and bogus affairs include celebrities like Margot Robbie, Marion Cotillard, Princess Charlotte Casiraghi, and his first wife, Jennifer Aniston. In recent weeks, Brad's name is constantly linked with Charlize Theron and now his former bodyguard has opened up about the rumored affair.

Brad Pitt's former bodyguard, Kris Herzog recently revealed some shocking details about the star's personal life during his recent interview with The Sun. As per the report via RadarOnline, Brad Pitt and Charlize Theron are "friends with benefits." As per the ex-bodyguard, he spoke to the actress about four months ago who revealed to him that actor Sean Penn had introduced both of them.

"I've seen them once myself together. They're definitely dating, but they're keeping it secret until they work out whether it's going to be long-term," claims the alleged report.

In addition to talking about Brad Pitt's alleged relationship with Charlize Theron, the alleged bodyguard also dished out on Pitt's current equation with his former wife, Angelina Jolie. As per the report, "Everything Brad does is vetted through how it's going to affect his relationship with Angelina. Because if he p***es her off, it's going to f*** up their child custody situation."

Contrary to this, Kris Herzog revealed to Gossip Cop that he has never given any such interview to any publication. Moreover, Kris revealed to the fact checking website that he has never worked for the Fight Club movie star.

As mentioned above, Brad Pitt has not been in any relationship since his separation from Angelina Jolie, despite multiple claims. The acclaimed movie star has focused on his health and movies, and he has dedicated most of his time in taking care of his six children which he shares with his former wife Jolie.

In the professional world, Brad Pitt's first look pictures from the upcoming movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood were recently released. In 2019, he has other interesting projects as well. After Tarantino's western classic, fans can see the Fight Club movie actor in projects like Ad Astra and World War Z 2.