It looks like Brad Pitt is finally moving on from ex Angelina Jolie. Rumours have been swirling that the Ad Astra star may be dating Hari Khalsa.

Apparently, Brad Pitt was rumored to have been dating Sat Hari Khalsa after they attended the Silverlake Conservatory of Music annual benefit and art auction in September of last year.

And last week, the Oscar winner and the jewellery designer sparked romance rumors once again when Us Weekly reported they were dating. But a source exclusively tells HollywoodLife that Brad is a "single man."

"Brad is enjoying being a single man and is actually looking forward to award season as he hopes to be honored and nominated both for Ad Astra and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood," the insider explained. Brad Pitt may very well earn a nomination for both those films. And in two categories as well. Best Actor for Ad Astra and Best Supporting Actor for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

"He is loving where his career is going right now and he wants to continue to finesse all of that. The rumors that he is dating someone that is actually a friend he finds a little funny because he can never be seen with a female without someone asking about it being more."

The source went on to add that Brad feels upset that for Sat as he doesn't want her to go through all the media hoopla. He feels that she doesn't deserve it. Brad Pitt went through a long drawn out separation process from his ex Angelina Jolie, and it looks like he isn't yet ready to get into a relationship again.

"They are just friends, any relationship brewing is not true and that is pretty much where it all stands. Anyone who thinks otherwise would be wrong. Brad is single and happy," the source said.

Well, we have to say, Brad Pitt sure will have a busy few months ahead, with awards season looming. Brad Pitt might very well win a golden statue for his acting this year.