Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is out on Blu-ray and offers an insight into the movie's behind the scenes. It also shows some of the deleted scenes about the prominent characters from the movie. A newly released scene featuring Charles Manson also affects the movie's arc.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's Blu-ray shows a scene that features an introduction of Charles Manson, played by Damon Herriman.

As per the report, in the theatrically released version, Charles Manson was showed going to the Hollywood home where Sharon Tate and her director husband Roman Polanski live, looking for the former resident Terry Melcher and Beach Boys member Dennis Wilson.

Charles Manson was informed by Jay Sebring that the house now belongs to the Polanski and his wife Tate. In the movie, Sebring then points Manson to the home's real owner Paul Barabuta and goes back inside. However, the deleted scene goes a little further than this.

In the Blu-ray extras, we see Charles Manson going to Paul Barabuta and enquiring about Terry and Dennis. He then gets back into his truck to leave from there but sees Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) working on the roof of Rick Dalton's (Leonardo DiCaprio) home. Manson waves at Booth and yells, "F**k you, Jack!"

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood box-office collection:

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is set in the Los Angeles of 1969 and follows the story of an actor and his stunt double as they navigate the changing entertainment industry. The movie features several storylines and serves as a modern fairy tale tribute to the final days of Hollywood's golden age of cinema.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood has an ensemble cast and features Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Margaret Olyphant, Austin Butler, Mike Moh, Al Pacino, Madisen Beaty, Damon Herriman and Victoria Pedretti.

Upon its release, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood received critical acclaim with many people praising the performances, direction, costume design, cinematography and screenplay. The movie received five Golden Globe nominations, including Best Actor for Leonardo DiCaprio, Best Supporting Actor for Brad Pitt, Best Screenplay and Direction for Quentin Tarantino.

The Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer currently sits on an approval rating of 85 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The site's critical consensus reads, "Thrillingly unrestrained yet solidly crafted, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood tempers Tarantino's provocative impulses with the clarity of a mature filmmaker's vision."

As of the first week of December, the movie has grossed $141 million in the North American territory and $231 million in other territories, for a worldwide total of $372 million.