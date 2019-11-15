Angelina Jolie has gone on a couple of dates after she ended her decade long affair with Ad Astra movie star Brad Pitt. However, the future of her six children remains her number one priority.

"She isn't closed to the idea of meeting someone new, but it's not her main priority," a source revealed to UsWeekly. "She's all about focusing on the kids, her job, and cleaning up her messy divorce."

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt ended their 12-year-long affair in September 2016. They have since been busy finalizing their divorce. The former couple took a long time to come to terms with the physical and legal custody of their six children.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are yet to finalize their divorce and as per the source, the Maleficent 2 movie actress will definitely get back to dating once her divorce is legally finalized.

However, the chances of Angelina Jolie settling down as a wife again are pretty slim. A source recently revealed that the only reason she said yes to marrying Brad Pitt is that the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star allegedly pressured her. If it was up to her, she would have never married Brad Pitt.

Angelina Jolie's latest boyfriend:

Ever since Angelina Jolie parted ways with Brad Pitt, she has maintained a low profile. The acclaimed actress focused on her children, her health, her movie career and her philanthropic activities. Angelina did not get much time to date anyone in particular as there are other important things happening in her life.

That being said, Angelina Jolie's name has been linked with several A-list Hollywood stars in recent years. Right after she ended her marriage with Brad Pitt, she was linked with Collin Farrell. There were several bogus reports back in April that Angelina and Collin are hanging out with each other.

An insider reportedly revealed back then that "She [Angelina Jolie] usually gets what she wants and there's no denying they have a major chemistry." However, the reports were soon debunked by their representatives.

Even though reports have now surfaced that The Eternals movie star Angelina Jolie is finally going on a couple of dates, her fans have absolutely no idea whom she is currently dating. The reports of her private life are as usual not disclosed among the public.