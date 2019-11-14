Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt parted ways in September 2016 but looks like The Eternals movie actress still has a lot of anger for her former husband. Multiple sources recently confirmed that Angelina still holds resentment against ex-husband Brad Pitt.

"She wants him to be held accountable because she feels he turned her and the children's lives upside down," a source told UsWeekly.

Brad Pitt was still married to Jennifer Aniston when he started filming Mr & Mrs Smith. On the sets of the action-comedy movie, Brad met Angelina for the first time. The couple lived together for almost 12 years and tied the knot in August 2014. In September 2016, the couple decided to end their marriage due to irreconcilable differences.

Angelina Jolie recently admitted that she wishes to live abroad with her six children but has to live in Los Angeles, where the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star is currently based. Brangelina share the physical and legal custody of their six children but are yet to finalize their divorce.

"Before the divorce, the entire family led a very nomadic existence, and that was because of Angie's restlessness," a second source said. "Brad wanted the kids to have stability while Angie always said they were giving the children an idyllic childhood by exposing them to different countries, languages, and experiences," the source added.

It was not long ago when another source revealed that Angelina did not wish to marry Brad Pitt in the first place. The Fight Club movie star reportedly pressurised her to marry him and she will never get married again in the future because of this.

Brad Pitt's time with children is limited:

In addition to this, the source went on to add that since Angelina holds Brad accountable for everything, she has reportedly restricted Brad's interaction with their six children.

The insider added that Angelina is using her kids as a weapon against her ex-husband. As a result of this, Brad has "lost count of all the times they haven't been available to see him on special occasions."