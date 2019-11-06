Angelina Jolie has shocked everyone after she went completely nude for her latest photoshoot for Harper's Bazaar. For the cover, Angelina Jolie talked about how her children helped her find herself during the tough days and how very little in Hollywood has changed in light of the #MeToo movement.

Angelina Jolie recently did a bold photoshoot for Harper's Bazaar. In one picture titled "Veil of perception," we see Jolie wearing nothing but a veil. Her hands have covered her front and she is looking breathtakingly beautiful.

In one of the other pictures titled "Cause célèbre," which means a controversial incident that arouses widespread controversy, we see Angelina Jolie wearing nothing, but her body is covered with gauzy fabric. In all the shared photos, Angelina Jolie is looking bold and confident and her interview shows why she is one of the most powerful women in the entertainment industry.

Angelina Jolie on Brad Pitt

In the interview, Angelina Jolie opened up about her and her family's desire to explore the world. However, she added that she cannot live abroad because of Brad Pitt. In her own words, "I would love to live abroad and will do so as soon as my children are 18. Right now I'm having to base where their father chooses to live."

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are in the midst of an ugly divorce. There were multiple reports in the past that suggested that Angelina wishes to keep the sole physical custody of her six children but Brad wanted to have joint physical custody. Earlier this year, both Angelina and Brad have come on some undisclosed decision when it comes to sharing the custody of their six children.

At the same time, Angelina Jolie made it absolutely clear in her interview that the only opinion that matters to her is that of her children.

"My children know my true self, and they have helped me to find it again and to embrace it. They have been through a lot. I learn from their strength."

Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie is finally going to star in a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. After Avengers: Endgame, Marvel has finally entered into a new phase and Angelina is going to play an important character in the upcoming The Eternals movie.