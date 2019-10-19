Angelina Jolie has parted ways with Brad Pitt in September 2016 but it was very difficult for her to concentrate on her acting career after a gap of more than four years. Angelina Jolie's Maleficent: Mistress of Evil movie released today and the actress has opened up about her filming experience and it was a tough time for her as she had just ended her decade long affair with Pitt.

Angeline Jolie's last onscreen role was with Brad Pitt himself in her directorial movie, By The Sea. The emotional drama film was released in 2015 and since then, the acclaimed actress was not working on her acting. Following the release of By The Sea, she voiced for Kung Fu Panda 3 and later directed the 2017 release, First They Killed My Father. When she reprised her role in the sequel of Maleficent, the early days were pretty hard on her.

"I'd been coming off a few years of difficulty, and I was not feeling very strong," Angelina Jolie confessed during her interview with People Magazine. "In fact, I was feeling pretty broken. It took me a moment to feel the strength of [Maleficent] again."

In addition to this, Angelina also talked about her her kids she shares with her former husband Brad Pitt. As per Tomb Rider movie star, none of her kids wishes to be in the acting business. All the six kids are into business and humanitarian work just like the actress.

Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie's Maleficent: Mistress of Evil movie was released earlier today by Walt Disney Pictures. The movie is projected to gross $45-50 million in its opening weekend. Given that there are no big-budget Hollywood movies that are lined-up in the coming month, Angelina's dark fantasy adventure movie may gross $700-800 million during its initial run.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil follows the life of Maleficent and her goddaughter Aurora who begins to complexities of their family and the viewers are taken on an adventure when they will witness the return of several surprising allies and dark new forces. The movie currently sits on a 43 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The site's critical consensus reads, "While it's far from cursed, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil too rarely supports its impressive cast and visuals with enough magical storytelling to justify its existence."