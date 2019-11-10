Angelina Jolie is currently busy filming her first-ever Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, titled The Eternals. Recently, her photos from the filming set were leaked online, where she is seen looking like a stunning goddess in her golden wig and a body-clinging suit.

As earlier reported, The Eternals movie stars Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden were forced to stop filming after reports of an unexploded bomb found near the filming location. Since the danger has passed, Angelina Jolie has resumed her work for her upcoming film.

In the leaked picture, Angelina Jolie is sporting her character Thena's costume and was joined on the beach set by Brian Tyree Henry and Gemma Chan. You can check Angelina's leaked picture here.

Angelina Jolie was recently in the news after she candidly talked about her children and how she plans to settle abroad once her six children come of the right age.

Angelina Jolie's The Eternals movie:

After the release of Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home, Marvel has officially entered into a new phase. The Eternals is apparently going to be the first film featuring the race of new superheroes.

As per Marvel Comics, The Eternals is based on the comics of the same name that began in 1976. The movie is set millions of years in the past, way before the events shown in the last ten years of Marvel Cinematic Universe and follows an alien race called The Celestials, who experimented on human species. During one such experiment, they accidentally create a race of immortal superhumans known as The Eternals.

After Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, The Eternals is going to be Angelina Jolie's next big-budget movie with an ensemble cast of Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek and Game of Thrones star Kit Harington.

In The Eternals, Angelina Jolie will play the role of Thena, who has superhuman strength, speed, stamina, durability and reflexes. She also possesses the ability to manipulate cosmic energy to augment her life force that grants her immortality. More about Angelina's character will be revealed when we will get to see the official first look of The Eternals.