Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are busy spending Christmas 2019 with their respective friends and family. There were reports that Brad Pitt was invited by his ex-wife Jennifer to attend a tree-trimming party. But according to a recent report, Brad is going to spend the holiday season his kids and Aniston.

Earlier last week, Brad Pitt celebrated his 56th birthday and was accompanied by his children he shares with his former wife Angelina Jolie. It was also reported around the same time that he intends to celebrate the Christmas holiday with them as well.

However, as per a recent report by Women's Day Australia, Brad Pitt is all set to spend Christmas 2019 with his children but this time he will be accompanied by none other than his former wife Jennifer Aniston. As per the report, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood movie star always wanted to have his children and Jennifer by his side during the holidays.

Along with this, the report further contended that The Morning Show TV show actress Jennifer was reportedly helping him win the custody battle by writing a heartfelt statement to the judge overlooking the case. In the statement, the 50-year-old actress reportedly penned down some emotional statement and incredible bond Brad Pitt has with his children.

"Brad and Jen are going all-out to make this Christmas their best yet, and have loads of surprised organized for the kids. Jen's been busily decorating Brad's Los Feliz house with the most stunning display to make it feel as warm as possible," a source said.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston current relationship:

Ever since Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston parted ways with their respective partners, rumours started to swirl about their personal lives.

It was previously claimed by a bogus insider that Jennifer Aniston is pregnant with Brad Pitt's child. As it turned out, those were nothing but fabricated news about the celebrated A-list stars.

The former couple sparked reconciliation rumours after it was reported that Brad Pitt attended Jennifer Aniston's holiday party.

That being said, it does not indicate that Brad and Jennifer are back again as a couple. The two remain normal friends after their split and as per our previous report, Brad also attended Jennifer's 50th birthday party.

In addition to this, Brad Pitt has his own family and friends and it does not make any sense that he will choose to spend the holiday season with his former wife. But it should be noted that Brad Pitt will spend Christmas 2019 with his children whom he shares with Angelina Jolie.