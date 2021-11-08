Salman Khan and his temper goes hand-in-hand. So it didn't really come as a surprise when he lost his cool at a fan taking longer than usual to take a selfie. Salman looked irritated and asked the fan to "stop dancing".

The video has gone viral ever since and has been receiving all sorts of comments. Khan was on his way to Antim promotions when the incident took place.

Salman loses cool

The video which has gone viral shows a fan asking Salman Khan for a picture while he is headed for promotions. The actor obliges but gets irritated when the fan takes longer than usual. Salman asks the fan "naachna band kar (stop dancing around)."

Salman even told him that the paparazzi were already taking his pictures and even the paps could be heard assuring the fan that his picture was being taken.

Salman and Manjrekar in Antim

Salman Khan would be seen with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in Antim. The film is being helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar. "Salman had bought the rights of the film long back; I came on board late. The director who was supposed to helm the film is a close friend of mine. But, unfortunately, he couldn't do the film and then Salman came to me with the movie," said Mahesh Manjrekar.

He further added in an interview, "The cop role in the Marathi film was an important one. And since Salman was to play Upendra's character, I had to make some tweaks. I'm happy because I wanted to bring about a change in his image and surprise the audience."