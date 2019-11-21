Abhay Deol is one actor who never shies away from taking a dig at himself on a public platform. He often shares memes created be it about his career trajectory or his hairy bare body look. And yet again, the actor made fun of himself and cracked everyone up with his inimitable wit and humour.

The actor is currently busy shooting for Hotstar's upcoming originial series which is based on the Indo-China War of 1962. It is being directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and it is being touted to be the most expensive series produced by Hotstar.

There's no doubt that shoot schedules are quite hectic and spending time on sets could be tiring. So there was no exception when Mahesh Manjrekar and Abhay slept beside each other probably between the shots. While Abhay was seen in his police officer costume sporting a moustache, Manjrekar slept off while listening to music on his handheld device.

So when Abhay got in possession of the picture, he decided to seize the moment by taking a sly dig at himself and Manjrekar and posting it on his Instagram by saying, "I finally did it. I slept with my director. On set with Mahesh Manjrekar."

Abhay, nephew of veteran actor Dharmendra, has made a name in Bollywood with alternative cinema such as Dev D, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, Manorama Six Feet Under and Road, Movie. He had earlier said that he never felt the urge to chase roles that would put him in the league of quintessential Bollywood heroes because he grew a distaste for fame and glamour very early on in life.