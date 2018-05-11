We saw Neeta Ambani, the chairperson and founder of Reliance Foundation, matching steps with her daughter Isha Ambani at the latter's engagement bash. Now Akash Ambani's speech for his sister is going viral.

Over the weekend, Mukesh and Neeta Ambani's daughter, Isha, got engaged to Anand Piramal and to celebrate the occasion, the Ambanis and Piramals threw a bash at Antilia. The party was attended by the family members and Bollywood stars, including Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan among others.

But the main highlight of the party was Neeta flaunting her dance moves with daughter Isha and Akash's emotional speech for his sister. Videos doing the rounds on social media show Ambani brothers Akash and Anant standing on stage with Isha and Anand and giving a speech.

Akash can be seen delivering the speech while others can be seen rooting for him. He talked about the bond they share and said, "To my queen Isha. I don't know how to describe this. I don't know how to put my feelings into words. The reason I say this is because as long as I have memory I felt for both of us together. I don't know how to put into words, but I can put it into few emotions I thought about and that combined with a couple of stories."

Meanwhile, at the engagement ceremony, Nita danced with Isha to Katrina Kaif's song Nach De Ne Saare from Baar Baar Dekho movie. She also had a solo performance wherein she danced to Sridevi's song Navrai Majhi from English Vinglish movie.

Isha got engaged to Anand after he proposed to her over the weekend in Mahabaleshwar, a hill station located in the Indian state of Maharashtra. Both the family members, including Nita, Mukesh, Swati Piramal and Ajay Piramal, Isha's grandparents, Kokilaben Ambani and Purnimaben Dalal, Isha's twin brother Akash, younger brother Anant, and Anand's sister Nandini celebrated the special moment.

Watch the video below: