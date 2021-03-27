The time when the two were together, Raja Chaudhary and Shweta Tiwari seemed like the strongest couple in town. It came as a shock when Shweta alleged Raja Chaudhary's abusive nature as the reason behind their divorce. And now that Shweta's grown-up daughter Palak Tiwari met her father, it was an emotional moment for the two.

Raja Chaudhary was married to Shweta Tiwari for almost seven years before they parted ways. However, once they separated, Raja had not met Palak. The father recently met Palak, who is busy shooting for her debut project. The duo met at a hotel for some time. Talking about it, Chaudhary said that he told Palak about her grandparents and there were only matters of the heart that were discussed. He told TOI, "There were no grudges between us nor did we discuss our past."

Chaudhary further said that he was not allowed to meet Palak all these years but the two remained in touch through whatsapp. "Life has given me a second chance to mend things between me and my daughter and I am trying to make the most of it. My love for Palak has not changed at all over these years, even though I wasn't allowed to meet her all these years. But now she is a grown up girl and can take her own decisions."

Raja thanks Shweta

Raja also thanked Shweta Tiwari and said that he wished he could have met Palak all these years. He added that he really missed all the things a father would want to enjoy with his daughter- her growing up, her school, her likes and dislikes, etc. "But when I met her today, I realized my daughter Palak has turned out to be a beautiful girl, it's all thanks to my ex-wife Shweta Tiwari. I am really happy now," he told the website.

Palak Tiwari is all set to make her debut with Rosie, a film that also stars Vivek Oberoi, Arbaaz Khan and Mallika Sherawat.