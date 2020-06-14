Shweta Tiwari, who married Abhinav Kohli in 2013, made headlines this year when she filed a complaint against Abhinav accusing him of making obscene comments about her daughter. Since then, Shweta and Abhinav are living separately. This was the popular actress' second marriage.

Last year, Shweta had filed an FIR against her second husband Abhinav Kohli over domestic violence and outraging the modesty of her daughter. While many people came out in support of the actress, others blamed her for facing the same situation twice (once with first husband Raja Chaudhary). The actress, in her complaint, had alleged that Abhinav used to harass and beat her daughter.

Speaking about the domestic violence, Shweta's daughter Palak Tiwari had later clarified that it was verbal abuse, Abhinav Kohli has now shot back at the allegations of domestic violence in a series of Instagram posts.

Abhinav shared a screenshot of his chat with Shweta from April 2020 and going the chat, the two were having a normal conversation. "This is our conversation on the 12th of April 2020. Lavu/Lovu is Palak Tiwari. I am a victim of victim card," Abhinav Kohli wrote on Instagram.

Abhinav attacks Palak

He also posted a series of screenshots from Palak's Instagram profile pointing out how she had deleted the post in which she had written for him about the alleged domestic violence. "Lovu why would you delete this post from your Instagram?" he questioned.

However, soon after Abhinav's allegations against her and daughter Palak, Shweta shared a cryptic post which left everyone guessing whether it a befitting reply to her ex-husband.

"As long as people who know matter the most know the truth, I don't care about the rest. Get some sleep," read a statement which was highlighted from a paragraph of a book.

