Shweta Tiwari, who married Abhinav Kohli in 2013, made headlines this year when she filed a complaint against Abhinav accusing him of making obscene comments about her daughter. Since then, Shweta and Abhinav are living separately. This was the popular actress' second marriage.
Last year, Shweta had filed an FIR against her second husband Abhinav Kohli over domestic violence and outraging the modesty of her daughter. While many people came out in support of the actress, others blamed her for facing the same situation twice (once with first husband Raja Chaudhary). The actress, in her complaint, had alleged that Abhinav used to harass and beat her daughter.
Speaking about the domestic violence, Shweta's daughter Palak Tiwari had later clarified that it was verbal abuse, Abhinav Kohli has now shot back at the allegations of domestic violence in a series of Instagram posts.
Abhinav shared a screenshot of his chat with Shweta from April 2020 and going the chat, the two were having a normal conversation. "This is our conversation on the 12th of April 2020. Lavu/Lovu is Palak Tiwari. I am a victim of victim card," Abhinav Kohli wrote on Instagram.
Abhinav attacks Palak
He also posted a series of screenshots from Palak's Instagram profile pointing out how she had deleted the post in which she had written for him about the alleged domestic violence. "Lovu why would you delete this post from your Instagram?" he questioned.
However, soon after Abhinav's allegations against her and daughter Palak, Shweta shared a cryptic post which left everyone guessing whether it a befitting reply to her ex-husband.
"As long as people who know matter the most know the truth, I don't care about the rest. Get some sleep," read a statement which was highlighted from a paragraph of a book.
Take a look.
4) Please go below to 0) first and then come up reading. Also where are the other posts around the black post? There were two photos before and one after the black post as seen in this photo. Those are missing on her page. My photos show the disappearance and the reappearance and then the movement between different photos of the black post on her page. Pehle mera sawaal tha delete kyon kiya ab mera sawaal hai mere post ke baad reinsert kyon kiya?
0) Please read this and see the photos of the above posts afterwards to understand. The deleted post I mentioned in my earlier post was reinserted today. The photos in above posts show:- 1) Original placement of the black picture when post was there long ago. 2) When black picture was removed the page looked like that. 3) The black picture is back but technology failed the reinsertion and the new black picture gets placed in a different set of photos. One online portal had also verified the post is missing and a friend had mentioned even in the comments that Palak had deleted the post and it was because of that friend I got to know she had deleted the post. Later other friends in their comments also had confirmed the post was deleted and reinserted. The photos are chronologically placed on top.
I read a few news articles today it is not @shweta.tiwari who has made the complaint. She has not even one complaint of domestic violence against me nor a single complaint of me speaking badly to her daughter against me in the last 12 years that I know her. On the 11th August 2019 she did not complain and the complaint has been read out by DCP Sahab on the same day which is on the internet.