While many other people would have crumbled after the back-to-back hardships thrown by life at them, Shweta Tiwari has stood straight and fought them all. Getting married at a tender age, getting cheated on and suffering domestic violence, an ugly divorce, taking care of a daughter on her own, managing work and family, dealing with failure of second marriage to battling society's pressures; Shweta Tiwari is one strong willed woman.

A few months back, Shweta Tiwari filed an FIR against her second husband Abhinav Kohli over domestic violence and outraging the modesty of her daughter. While many people came out in support of the actress, others blamed her for facing the same situation twice (once with first husband Raja Chaudhary).

Shweta, who is now working on Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, revealed that even her family had abandoned her when her marriage broke down and spoke to her only once in five years. She revealed that though she is the mother and has to take care of both Palak and Reyansh, it is Palak who took care of her like a mother during this phase.

Talking to HT, Shweta said, "It's easy for people to say, 'Ladki ne hi kuch kiya hoga ya usme hi koi problem hogi, tabhi doosri shaadi bhi nahi chal payi'. When I got married at the peak of my career, people told me that it's over for me. But I didn't let people's opinion penetrate my mind. I didn't even care what my khandaan will say, who only asked me how I was doing once in five years. I just care about myself, my kids and my immediate family."

She also added, "If anyone tries to harm my family, they hold no importance in my life. I don't give them attention. But whoever keeps my family happy, helps them grow, I will go that extra mile to do anything for them. I don't think I'm very strong. I've weak moments, too, but that isn't for the audience to see."

The background

In August this year, the news of Shweta Tiwari having filed a domestic violence case against husband Abhinav Kohli sent shockwaves across the nation. The actress, in her complaint, had alleged that Abhinav used to harass and beat her daughter.

"Firstly, I would like to thank everyone who's reached out to express their concern and support. Secondly, I would like to address and clarify a few things out of my own rectitude: The media does not have the facts and they never will. I, Palak Tiwari, was on multiple occasions a victim of domestic abuse NOT my mother, except for the day that the complaint was filed he hadn't hit my mother. As a reader of the news it's often easy to forget that you do not know the truth of what goes on behind closed doors or how much fortitude my mother has shown in both her marriages. This is someone's household you're writing about, someone's life you're discussing, " she said.