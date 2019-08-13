In a shocking turn of events, television actress Shweta Tiwari registered a police complaint against her husband Abhinav Kohli for domestic violence. The actress has also alleged that Abhinav not only used to make obscene comments about her daughter but also used to show her obscene videos.

"Shweta Tiwari has registered a case of molestation against Abhinav Kohli. He would make obscene comments about her daughter and even show her obscene videos. He was arrested under Sections 509, 354 (a), 323, 504, 506 of the IPC and 67-A of the IT Act on Sunday, and produced before the court yesterday," a police official told Times of India.

Shweta has also reported that Abhinav used to beat daughter Palak in a fit-of-rage.

Raja Chaudhary, Shweta Tiwari's first husband and Palak's father, has called the incident 'disturbing'. Raja told TOI, "I learnt about it through the media. I have been in touch with my daughter and checked on her this morning. She told me not to worry and that she is fine. It's very disturbing for me as a father."

The rumours of trouble in Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav's marital life have been making headlines for the last two-three years. Shweta had gotten married to Raja Chaudhary at a very young age and had left him over domestic violence and cheating. Shweta and Abhinav had tied the knot in 2013 and together they have a two-year-old son, Reyansh.

According to a Spotboye report, Shweta was screaming and crying when she reached the police station along with her mother and daughter to file a complaint against Abhinav. He was later brought to the police station where he was questioned for hours and arrested.