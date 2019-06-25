Out of the number of hits Ekta Kapoor gave us, one serial that received a tremendous response for its plot and star cast was – Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The love-story of Prerna, played by Shweta Tiwari and Anurag, played by Cezanne Khan was so well received by the audience, that out of all her classics, Ekta decided to bring Kasautii back on screen and how! The latest version of Kasautii, too, has been loved by the audience.

Kasautii gave us some classic characters that will always remain etched in our memories. Anurag, Prerna, Komolika and Mr Bajaj – not only did these names get famous but also their hairstyles and mannerisms created a massive trend among the youth. Anurag and Prerna's chemistry used to be compared to Shah Rukh and Kajol's chemistry on the big screen.

Shweta Tiwari: After Kasautii, Shweta went onto do a number of shows, but, no other show managed to give her the same kind of love and adulation that Kasautii gave her. She still is remembered as Prerna from the show. There were rumours of Shweta's daughter, Palak, playing her role in the comeback. But, Erica Fernandes was chosen later.

Cezanne Khan: Every year, rumours of Cezanne Khan joining Bigg Boss makes news but, every year, we are left disappointed. Not only was Cezanne Khan immensely loved by the ladies but his hairstyle too emerged as a rage back then among the boys. While his fans in the country were left yearning for more, the actor went back to his hometown in Pakistan where he did a number of popular TV shows.

Urvashi Dholakia: It wouldn't be wrong to say that Urvashi Dholakia gave a new life to vamps on daily shows. Till date, she is remembered for her iconic hairstyle and OTT make-up, which the audience loved, by the way.

Ronit Roy: Ronit Roy's portrayal of the ruthless Mr Bajaj made women go weak in their knees. Though Ronit Roy continues to dominate the small-screen with various web-series, his role as Mr Bajaj will probably remain his most popular roles ever.