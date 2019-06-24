It is no secret that Balaji Telefilms and Ekta Kapoor have given us some of the most memorable serials and actresses of all times. Not only did Ekta Kapoor rule on the small screen back in the 90s but, these actresses too, enjoyed an unbeatable fan following. Such strong were these characters that even till date, they are known by their screen names more than their real names.

Smriti Irani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Before she joined politics and started working as the Minister of Women and Child Development and Minister of Textiles, Smriti Irani, played the role of Tulsi Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. One of the most loved actresses of the small-screen, Smriti still manages to amuse her fans and followers with her humour on social media.

Sakshi Tanwar in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii

Back in the 90s, one of the most popular and loved characters on the small screen was that of Sakshi Tanwar as Parvati, an 'ideal' daughter-in-law of the Agrawal family in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. The show revolved around the trials and tribulations of the family and how Sakshi stood rock solid behind the family always.

Nausheen Ali Sardar in Kkusum

Nausheen Ali Sardar, as Kusum, was another gem produced by Ekta Kapoor which the audience immediately connected to. Nausheen played the role of a strong-headed, honest girl from a modest family, trying to make a living and support her family. The show and the actress went on to win a number of awards.

Urvashi Dholakia in Kasauti Zindagi Kii

It was the role of 'Komolika' in Kasauti Zindagi Kii, that gave Urvashi Dholakia the fame she enjoys today. Though she went on to do a number of memorable roles, but, her style and attitude as Komolika still remains one of the most talked about characters on small screen.

Anita Hassandani in Kabhii Sauten Kabhii Sahelii

Another actress that Ekta introduced us to was Anita Hassandani, who played the role of a naïve wife – Tanu – oblivious to the fact that his husband had another marriage which he had kept a secret. Anita's simplicity and powerful acting won her tremendous applause and love from all sections of the society.

Shweta Tiwari in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Shweta Tiwari's role as Prerna became so famous that many parents named their new-born girl child in that decade. Shweta still remains one of the most popular faces of the small screen.

Aamna Shariff in Kahiin to Hoga

Aamna Shariff's smile and role as 'Kashish' made people go weak in the knees. The show was based on the novel – Pride and Prejudice.

Prachi Desai in Kasam Se

Prachi Desai's role as a doting wife - Bani - received unparallel adulation and swept away all the awards till it aired.