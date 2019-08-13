The news of Shweta Tiwari having filed a domestic violence case against husband Abhinav Kohli has sent shockwaves across the nation. The actress, in her complaint, has alleged that Abhinav used to harass and beat her daughter. Now, daughter Palak too has opened up about the case.

"Firstly, I would like to thank everyone who's reached out to express their concern and support. Secondly, I would like to address and clarify a few things out of my own rectitude: The media does not have the facts and they never will," Palak wrote on Instagram.

"I, Palak Tiwari, was on multiple occasions a victim of domestic abuse NOT my mother, except for the day that the complaint was filed he hadn't hit my mother. As a reader of the news it's often easy to forget that you do not know the truth of what goes on behind closed doors or how much fortitude my mother has shown in both her marriages. This is someone's household you're writing about, someone's life you're discussing, " she added.

She further said that many of the people reading the news, fortunately, have not dealt with domestic abuse. She called the incident "heinous" and said the people have no right to make biased comments about somebody.

"It's beyond disgusting and its time that I stand up for my mother for she is the strongest person I know and since out of all of us I'm the only person who's witnessed her struggle day in and day out, my opinion is the only one that matters. Abhinav Kohli has never physically molested me or touched me inappropriately," wrote Palak.

"Before spreading something of this calibre or even believing it, it's imperative you as readers know the veracity of the facts that you're blindly divulging endlessly. However, he did persistently make inappropriate and disturbing remarks the impact of which is only known to my mother and I and if any woman from any walk of life were to hear them, she would be greatly embarrassed and provoked too," she added.

She said that the things Abhinav said would question the standing dignity of any woman and one does not expect to hear them from their father.

"Seeing our lives through social media, reading about us in the papers can only tell you so much about our struggles, but never enough to comment on them. Today as a proud daughter, I'm here to tell you that my mother is the most respectable individual that I've ever come across, the MOST self-sufficient, one who's never required or even had a man provide for her and has always taken the social standing of a man in both the families that we've been a part of," Palak concluded.

Palak's father Raja Chaudhary also reacted to the whole situation and called it 'disturbing'. He said that he got in touch with his daughter who assured him that everything is fine.