Ever since the news of Sushmita Sen possibly tying the knot with beau Rohman Shawl towards the end of this year has started floating around, it has been impossible for us to contain our excitement. Sushmita may have found her ideal man now, but before Rohman, Sushmita Sen's name was linked with a number of men. Take a look.

Ritik Bhasin: Hotelier Ritik Bhasin and Sushmita Sen were often spotted together enjoying each other's company all around the city. There were rumours of the duo being more than 'just good friends' but, nothing official ever came our way.

Vikram Bhatt: Director Vikram Bhatt has time and again spoken about how he left his family for Sushmita Sen and at one-point-of-time was known just as 'Sushmita Sen's boyfriend'.

Bunty Sachdev: Sushmita Sen's name was also linked with Bunty Sachdev, who was later, rumoured to be dating Sonakshi Sinha.

Randeep Hooda: Randeep Hooda has also spoken up being in a relationship with Sushmita Sen and has also called it the 'worst phase of his life'.

Imtiaz Khatri: As per an Indiatimes report, Sushmita Sen was dating builder Imtiaz at one-point-of-time.

Mudassar Aziz: Sushmita Sen's name was also linked with director Mudassar Aziz several times during and after the shoot of 'Dulha Mil Gaya'.

Sanjay Narang: Sushmita Sen's name was also linked with hotelier Sanjay Narang. There were reports of Sanjay willing to make it official.

Wasim Akram: Sushmita Sen's name was linked with Wasim Akram when the duo was shooting for a reality show. However, both Sushmita and Wasim denied it.

Sabeer Bhatia: Sushmita Sen and Sabeer Bhatia, founder of Hotmail was said to be in a steady relationship before things went haywire.

Rohman Shawl: Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl not only look amazingly good together but also share the same theories about life and fitness.