Ever since Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have made their relationship officially public, fans and netizens just can't have enough of the couple. The couple has been giving us some serious couple goals with each one of their outings.

After the wedding of Sushmita Sen's brother, Rajeev Sen, there are reports of Sushmita Sen being ready to take the plunge with model beau Rohman Shawl. As per a report in Vogue, the couple might take their relationship to the next level and tie-the-knot in November or December this year.

The Vogue report states, "Rohman has already proposed to Sushmita and she has agreed, which is why she decided to go public with the relationship. They are currently figuring out when would be a good time to tie the knot, but as of now, the couple is looking at a date around winter 2019."

A few days ago, speculations of trouble in the couple's love-life had surfaced. In a series of Instagram posts, Rohman seemed to be venting out at his 'partner' and 'relationship'. "So you feel you are doing too much in a relationship and your partner isn't reciprocating... It's alright!! You need to understand that what you do for your partner is your call, don't put your him/her under the obligation of loving you the same way!! Do things for them because you genuinely feel like doing it, not because you expect them to do the same for you!!" he had written.

However, soon a loved-up photo of the couple on Instagram had put an end to all the speculations. "Touch screen phone ki Jai ho because I had gone to the DM to look at what all had come and I was scrolling through and this boy broke something in the room and I went talking to him and when I came back I had obviously opened one of the DMs and it was a message from him and I was like 'Oh my god, how did I do that, god I should never be talking when I am near a phone," Sushmita Sen had told Rajeev Masand while recalling how she met Rohman Shawl.