After a break of over three months, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been managing to garner good TRPs with fresh episodes. In the initial episodes, fans were treated with double dose of their favourite actress Shivangi Joshi as Naira and Tina. Naira and Kartik (Mohsin Khan) tried to save their family business by fooling a businesswoman Sita (played by Alka Kaushal) with the double roles.

It was said that the change in the plot was due to the restriction issued by the government of working with only a few people on sets.

While the double role track was a hit among fans, the recent episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have left many fans disappointed. A few ardent viewers have taken to social media to express their disappointment over the change in the story. Pointing out how in the current track the Goenka family gets a legal notice to vacate the house when the bungalow has had never been mortgaged, viewers find no sync in the story.

Another user wrote, "Was this track really after thinking and planning for 3 months!Was it even written? There was no sync,no story, everything went haywire! Seems like they changed the track midway The double role track was good,had some good Kaira scenes & it even had potential..."

Shivangi and Mohsin's chemistry:

Shivangi's onscreen chemistry with Mohsin is hugely loved by the viewers. Although the two have allegedly parted ways and are no longer together in real life, on screen Shivangi and Mohsin enjoy massive fan base. Such is the craze for the couple that they are fondly called "Kaira" by their fans.

Meanwhile, the leads of the longest running daily soap, will soon be seen in a music video. Shivangi and Mohsin left fans berserk when they shared the news on their social media platform along with a picture of them lovingly holding on to each other.