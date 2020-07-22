Ekta Kapoor is one of the most renowned producers of the entertainment industry. Having been in the industry for more than two decades, her contribution is immense.

She is the Joint Managing Director and Creative Director of Balaji Telefilms Ltd. - one of the biggest production houses in the entertainment industry - has produced several TV shows including Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Kumkum Bhagya, Hum Paanch and Pavitra Rishta.

In the year 2001, the TV czarina ventured into Bollywood and found considerable success in the film industry as well, the latest big hits being Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl and Veere Di Wedding starring Kareena Kapoor Khan. Besides she also has her own OTT platform named ALT Balaji, which provides a wide range of contents. With such hard work, Ekta has compiled a staggering net worth. Let's take a look at her net worth.

Ekta's net worth:

As per a report in Republic World, Ekta's net worth is estimated to be around $13 million (Rs 90 to 98 crore, approximately).

Ekta's properties:

The producer resides with her parents in a luxurious bungalow named Krishna. It is located in the plush Juhu area in Mumbai and the property is worth Rs 25 crore (approximately). According to a few reports, the producer also has a luxury flat worth Rs 7 crore that she purchased in 2012.

Just like most of the Bollywood celebrities, Ekta too is known for her love for luxury cars. She has a fleet of four-wheelers in her garage including Jaguar, BMW, Mercedes and Ford. The total worth of her cars is approximately Rs 4.5-5 crore.