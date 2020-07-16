Bollywood star Katrina Kaif turns a year old on Thursday, July 16, and millions of fans across the globe have been pouring in wishes to their favourite actress. Fondly called Kat, the gorgeous lady has made everyone groove with special numbers like Kala Chashmah, Sheila Ki Jawani, Chikni Chameli, Kamli among others. She also shares a great bond with her co-stars and is one of the few actresses who has worked with all the Khans of Bollywood as well as Akshay Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan.

Katrina, who is quite active on social media, often gives an insight into her personal life - be it her exotic holidays or her expensive purchases. On the occasion of her 37th birthday, let's take a look at some of the most expensive things owned by the actress.

Balenciaga Handbag:

For ladies, love for trendy handbag knows no bounds and if she is a successful actress, an expensive bag will surely be one of her proud possessions. The Bharat actress owns a beautiful Balenciaga handbag, which is priced at Rs 1.4 lakh.

Pucci Silver Dress:

The leggy lass looked drop-dead gorgeous in a Pucci Silver Dress that she donned in the title track of Welcome (2007). According to reports, the silver dress was bought from the collection of a popular Italian fashion designer named Emilio Pucci. Following the shoot of the song, the beautiful dress was gifted to her and is priced Rs 2.62 lakh. Phew!

Audi Qseries cars:

Just like other Bollywood stars, Katrina too owns multiple luxury cars. The Tiger Zinda Hai actress owns an Audi Q3, which costs Rs 42 lakh and another Audi Q7 that costs Rs 72 lakh.

Mercedes ML350:

Her love for cars doesn't end here. The Sooryavanshi actress also owns another fancy car Mercedes ML350, which she often uses for her travel. It is priced at Rs 50 lakh.

Houses in London:

Fans of the actress are aware that her father was a British national of Kashmiri Indian descent while her mother a British national and hence Katrina has a family home in London. But what is more amusing is that she also has her own house in the country.

Flat in Bandra:

Coming to her properties in Mumbai, Katrina, who has been living in the city for more than a decade, owns a 3BHK apartment in Bandra. According to few reports, the apartment is worth Rs 8.2 crore.

Penthouse with sea-facing view: The Zindagi Naa Milegi Dobara actress owns another property in the same locality - Bandra. It is a penthouse with a mesmerising sea-facing view.

Investments in real-estate: Not just in Bandra, the actress has invested her money in real estate and owns a number of flats, which she have leased it for extra income.