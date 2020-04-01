Back in 2016, when Farhan Akhtar announced his separation from wife and celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani after 16 long years of marriage, reports of the actor-director's alleged affairs started doing the rounds. One such linked-up rumours were his closeness with Kalki Koechlin.

Farhan and Kalki had met on the sets of Zoya Akhtar's blockbuster movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and became good friends. In fact, gossip mills were abuzz that Farhan's growing proximity with Kalki had led to him walk out of his marriage.

A source had earlier told Mid-Day: "Even though they (Farhan-Kalki) didn't have many chances to meet, the two kept in touch with each other because they got along really well on the sets of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. But now that Farhan is alone, they seem to have gotten back together not just as friends. They have been meeting each other since last couple of months."

Surprisingly, the report also stated that the two alleged lovebirds were planning to move in together. However, things didn't fall in place and the couple parted ways.

Kalki gets angry when asked about Farhan:

Both Farhan and Kalki had always refuted the dating reports. Kalki had once snapped at the interviewer when asked about the actor. "What? I am not answering this!", she was quoted by Deccan Chronicle. When asked why she didn't come on record about the dating reports, she had said, "Can you just move onto your next question?" On being persisted, Kalki snapped back, "Okay...do one thing! You finish all this; till that time I just listen and wait for you to move onto the next question. I am done now...I am not answering."

Besides Kalki, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor had been linked to his Wazir co-star Aditi Rao Hydari and Rock On!! 2 actress Shraddha Kapoor.

Farhan and Kalki's personal lives:

Fast forward to present day, Farhan is in a steady relationship with singer Shibani Dandekar for over a year now. They two sparked dating rumours last year after they made several public appearances together. The couple is head over heels in love with each other and often share pictures with each other on social media.

Kalki, on the other hand, is dating photographer Guy Hershberg, and the duo became a proud parents to a baby girl in February, 2020.