Motherhood is surely bliss. There is nothing purer than the feeling of being a mother, on this earth. Bollywood divas are famous not only to rock the ramps but also for their pregnancy transactions. Recently, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani fame Kalki Koechlin who had her first baby with boyfriend Guy Hershberg earlier this month has shared an adorable picture of her daughter Sappho and every new-mom can relate to it.

Kalki shared a cute picture with her munchkin Sappho, sleeping on her, with a caption, "The past few weeks have really been a state of sleep-deprived bliss." The actress then thanked the cameraperson for the "perfect photo": "Thanks for the perfect photo, Salome Rebello."

Her Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara co-star Hrithik Roshan commented 'Beautiful' on the picture. Kalki's girl gang ace designer Masaba Gupta and actress Shruti Seth also showered their love over the picture.

Earlier this month, Koechlin also posted a picture of little Sappho with her dad which left the fans in awe. She wrote, "My Guy and my girl. Not much of a Hallmark consumer but this Valentine's I'm feeling particularly gushy, for obvious reasons. Guy, I couldn't ask for more, you are always more..."

Kalki even kept her fan updated during her pregnancy period by sharing pictures from her maternity diary. Before her child delivery, she shared a picture with Doula, which in Greek implied as woman's maid and support system during the childbirth. She wrote, "The word comes from the ancient Greeks and meant 'a woman's maid', it is now a support system of women for women during the process of pregnancy, labour and post partem care. I didnt know about the function of a doula myself until I got pregnant. No matter how much you read up, prepare or ask your doctor, there are challenges in childbirth that one can only know from experience and practice."

On the work front, Kalki was last seen in Gully Boy with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, directed by Zoya Akhtar and Sacred Games 2.