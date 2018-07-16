Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (ZNMD), which is one of Bollywood's most celebrated films this millennial, has marked seven years of its release. And superstar Hrithik Roshan has set out on a road trip on its anniversary.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara has been one of the most iconic road trip films, and there is no better way to mark seven years of its release, than to hit the road. In his recent Instagram post, Hrithik Roshan shared that he is going on a road trip. While Hrithik had the company of Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol in the film, his real-life road trip has his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Hrithik Roshan took to social media to post a priceless video of his travel escapade. He wrote, "Navigator. Driver. Passenger. who is who?"

The video showcases Hrithik taking the driver's seat, driving across the scenic beauty of Gstaad while his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan are seen having a great time.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara has been one of Hrithik's most loved films over the years. His character Arjun not only won hearts but also struck a cord the masses. His latest getaway has the superstar relive his ZNMD days.

Hrithik Roshan will be seen next in Super 30 in which he will play the role of a math teacher based on Anand Kumar.