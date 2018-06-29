Director Tharun Bhascker's Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi (ENE) has opened to extremely positive reviews, but some viewers feel that the movie resembles Hindi film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (ZNMD) in many ways.

Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam started his career with short films and hogged the limelight with his first feature film Pelli Choopulu, which has gone to become a blockbuster at the box office. The movie has won best film honours from the SIIMA, Filmfare, Nandi and National Film Awards. Its huge success has created a lot of curiosity and expectation from his next film Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi.

Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi, which released in theatres today, has struck a chord with the filmgoers and critics and garnered good reviews and ratings. But some feel that the film appears to be similar to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and appears to be a free-make of the hit Bollywood movie.

Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi is about four software engineers who resign their jobs to pursue their dream of filmmaking. On the other hand, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is also about four friends, who set on a foreign trip, before they get hitched. The viewers say that Tharun Bhascker has apparently taken inspiration from the Hindi film, but tried his best to make it different from the original.

After watching Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi, some viewers were upset with director Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam and took to Twitter to share their disappointment. Here are some of their comments.

Theju‏ @PinkCancerian

#EeNagaraanikiEmaindi is our telugu's Zindagi na milegi dobara Lots of similarities but pulling off such script with new comers is tough. Some great laughs and few very good scenes. All of us will connect with at least one scene. Overall a superb watch 3.698/5 Expectations aithe meet ayyadu Tharun didn't disappoint although it's a lot similar to znmd

Akki‏ @pasumarthiakash

Exactly chudagane 1st thing that came in my mind is zindagi na milegi dobara!!

RR™‏ @RacchaRidhvik

TFI's very own version of hangover & ZNMD Throughout the film oka fun, breezy feel carry chesindi.. slapstick comedy kummindi. Gang tho saradaga chuseyachu! #EeNagaraanikiEmaindi

Puri sukumar‏ @saishashank4u

Tries to be many things but ends up as a poor free make of #ZNMD.Lacks soul and substance #EeNagaraanikiEmaindi

Suman‏ @sumankumar_n

Bro. Ne tweet chusi chala expectation tho vella movie. But half backed screenplay. Only Positive Kaushik comedy. Zindagi Na Milegi dobara la try chesadu kani indulo feel miss ayyindi. 1 time watch

