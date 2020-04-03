The coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire world to a standstill. With the government imposing a 21-day lockdown to control the spread of the virus, almost everything has been stalled including film and TV shoots. With no new shoots taking place, many channels are airing previous episodes due to the same.

While many celebrities are indulging in various activities to keep themselves busy during quarantine, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan is busy shooting for his show. You wonder how? Well, Mohsin has shot for some scenes at his home with the help of his brother and sent it to the makers, who are trying their best to get some new episodes despite the lockdown.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows with the massive fanbase and hence the makers seem to be hell-bent into continuing entertaining the audience despite the lockdown.

A source told Pinkvilla: "Mohsin has always been known to be extremely professional and is doing his bit for his popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. His brother is apparently shooting him at home. Once he is done with his part of the shoot, he will be sending it to the makers."

After Mohsin, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke (YRHPK) actor Shaheer Sheikh too took the same method and shot for a few scenes at home. Confirming the news, the actor told India Forums, "Yes I did shoot a few scenes". However, the upcoming pregnancy track of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has reportedly been delayed owing to the ongoing situation.

With the makers and actors coming up with the innovative idea, fans can now rejoice as new episodes of their favourite shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and YRHPK might go on air soon.

After Mohsin and Shaheer, it won't come as a surprise if more actors begin shooting from home in order to bring fresh episodes to the audience.