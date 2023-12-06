Ankita Lokhande has had quite a whirlwind journey in the Bigg Boss house. From making strong equations to seeing close bonds break, the Pavitra Rishta actress' journey has been a rollercoaster. We have often seen Ankita talk about her relationship with late Sushant Singh Rajput and also about how she and Vicky started dating.

Ankita on getting possessive

Ankita has now spoken about their journey on a dance reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa. She has revealed how she was quite relaxed about her own journey on the show. Ankita said that even when they had reached the top five, she used to take long walks in between dance practice. She however, added that the only thing that used to bother her was Sushant's dance partner.

Journey on dance reality show

Ankita Lokhande revealed that once while rehearsing, his dance partner fell into his lap. The Bigg Boss contestant confessed that she got super possessive and quite angry at him. Lokhande added that she lashed out at Sushant for the same. "One day, while dancing, she fell into his lap. I used to be very possessive. Now, I've changed, but back then, I got so angry and yelled at him," she said.

For those who are saying how dare #AnkitaLokhande talk about SSR? Listen, Ankita has the right to talk about SSR as they were in a relationship. You won't decide what Ankita says; many of you didn't even watch his movies when he was alive.pic.twitter.com/VzO8U5P1Eg — Lady Khabri (@KhabriBossLady) December 3, 2023

Sushant Singh Rajput's MS Dhoni biopic journey

In another episode, Ankita was also seen praising Sushant's hard work during MS Dhoni biopic. Ankita revealed that even if they used to party till morning, he used to go for cricket practice at 6 AM. She also added that despite the film getting postponed for two years, Sushant never missed his practice or stopped working hard. She also revealed that the two of them even went to Dhoni's farmhouse in Ranchi and met Sakshi there.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are touted as the strongest contenders this season. The two also enjoy a loyal fanbase outside the house.