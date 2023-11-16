It's been a month since Bigg Boss 15 aired on Colors and streaming on Jio Cinema. With each passing day, the tempers of housemates are soaring inside the house. Apart from famous celebs, there are YouTubers inside the house and two famous couples from the telly town Vicky Jain – Ankita Lokhande and Aishwarya Sharma- Neil Bhatt.

Actress Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain have been making waves inside the Bigg Boss 17 house ever since they stepped in together.

Ankita Lokhande undergoes pregnancy test

In the latest episode of 'Bigg Boss 17', actress Ankita Lokhande, who has been facing ups and downs in her married life with Vicky Jain in the show, shared that she wants to go home and is feeling unwell.

The fight began after the two got into an argument with Ankita complaining and yelling at Vicky that she has to fight all the time for his attention inside the Bigg Boss 17 house.

She revealed to her husband that she had missed her period, and might be pregnant.

During the argument, Ankita explained to Vicky that she was mentally tired inside the house and had also been feeling low and sick.

"I feel I am sick. I have this feeling that I am not well. I am not getting my periods too. I just want to go home," she told Vicky.

Vicky responded by saying that he thought she was already menstruating, and to that, Ankita replied, "No, I got my blood tests done yesterday. I underwent blood tests for pregnancy, to check if I am pregnant or not."

She said, "Today, they did my urine test. My emotions are all going up and down, they are all over the place. I am going through something which I cannot explain. I am confused and I am not blaming you for it."

After this, they had a cute banter and shared loving moments with each other.

How did it all begin?

It all started when Ankita revealed that she now has cravings for sour things. She is especially attracted to achaar. On hearing so, Rinku Dhawan and Jigna Vora tried to ask Ankita if she is pregnant. Ankita tried to shun the topic by saying that she and Vicky have not been intimate on the show even once. That is when Rinku said that sometimes, it takes longer for someone to realize that they are pregnant. That made Ankita blush and think of the possibility.

The fight began after Ankita remained in the "Dil" house and Vicky was shifted to "Dimaag". This caused turmoil in their relationship.

Ankita Lokhande told Vicky, "Mein tujhe mere liye yaha layi thi, taki tera dimag main use kar saku," ( I got you here, so that I can use your brain).

What??? Really, Ankita is saying that Bigg Boss me usne Vicky ko layi hai to use him, to use his brain for game?? #BiggBoss_Tak #BiggBoss17 — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 14, 2023

Celebrities who are a part of BB 17 this year are – Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Soniya Bansal, Arun Mashettey, Sana Raees Khan, Navid Sole, Khanzaadi, Anurag Dobhal, Jigna Vora, Sunny Arya, Rinku Dhawan, Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya.