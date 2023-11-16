Actress Anushka Sharma is on cloud nine and can't stop thanking her stars and praising her husband, Virat Kohli, for his amazing play in the World Cup 2023 semi-final against New Zealand. Anushka has been his support system through thick and thin.

Anushka pens a note for Virat Kohli

Applauding her husband Virat, Anushka took to Instagram stories and wrote.

She wrote, "God is the best scriptwriter. Utterly grateful to him for blessing me with your love, and to watch you grow from strength to strength and achieve all that you have and will, being honest to yourself and to the sport always. You are truly God's child."

She also posted a photo of some members of the Indian cricket team and wrote, "This. gun. team". She did not leave the player of the match unpraised.

The actress also praised Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami, who took seven wickets in the World Cup semi-final match. Shami's performance set a record for the best figures by an Indian bowler in the tournament and earned him 50 wickets in just 17 games.

Anushka was seen exiting the hotel with Virat. A clip shows Anushka holding her bag and taking an exit with Virat by her side.

Netizens were quick to comment that Anushka doesn't look pregnant.

Another clip from the stands is doing the rounds and shows Virat looking out for Anushka.

The footage captures Kohli in the dressing room, briefly leaving his post to step onto the balcony. With a sweeping glance, he scans the upper tier of the stand where Anushka is seated. Despite his earnest efforts, Kohli appears unable to spot his wife.

As the video continues to circulate on social media platforms, people have expressed their affection.

For the unversed, Anushka and Virat got married in 2017. The couple welcomed their daughter, Vamika, in 2021 and are rumoured to be expecting their second baby.