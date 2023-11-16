Indians all around the world are dancing with joy as India has entered the World Cup finals after 12 long years. India finished with a high score against New Zealand in the first World Cup semi-final as Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer slammed tons to lead India to 397 runs. And this wouldn't have been possible without Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Iyer, and Virat Kohli.

Who scored how much?

Opting to bat after winning the toss, India's top order showcased their prowess. Rohit Sharma set the tone with a brisk 47 off 29 deliveries, but it was the duo of Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli who stole the spotlight. Gill's impressive 80 off 66 deliveries laid a solid foundation, paving the way for Kohli.

Shami (7-57) took the first four wickets — including two in three deliveries when New Zealand was going well on 220-2. Daryl Mitchell hit 134 off 119 balls.

Mohammed Shami's historic 7 that led New Zealand to tumble down

The dismissals of key players like Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, and others, courtesy of Mohammed Shami's historic spell of 7/57, proved to be decisive in India's favour.

Who said what during the presentation ceremony

Shami was Man of the match!

During the presentation, Rohit Sharma said, "They gave us chances, we didn't take them., Mitchell and Williamson batted brilliantly. We had to stay calm. The crowd went silent, that's the nature of the game. We knew we had to pull something from our sleeves. We tried everything and Shami was brilliant. The top five, six batters, they have made it count. Very pleased with what Iyer has done in this tournament. Gill, the way he batted upfront was brilliant, unfortunately he had to return back. Kohli, as usual, was brilliant, played his trademark innings and got to his landmark."

I was waiting for my turn. I wasn't playing much white ball cricket'- Mohammed Shami

"I had in mind, we talk about a lot of things like yorkers and slower balls. I tried to take wickets with the new ball. I try to take as many as I can with the new ball. I dropped the catch of Kane. I felt bad. I tried to take pace off. They were playing their shots. So, I took a chance. The wicket was good."

Kane Williamson said, "Firstly, congrats to India. They have played great cricket throughout. They played their best game today. They are a top side and played top cricket. Credit to the guys. Proud of the guys to stay in the fight. Disappointing to go out in the knock-out stages. The effort was there."

Kane Williamson said, "India played amazing cricket in this World Cup, they deserve to play the Final". pic.twitter.com/aw2bSFytri — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 15, 2023

Kane Williamson said, "some call it a great career when you play 50 games, but to score 50 hundreds in a format is simply incredible. Virat Kohli is the best, he's getting better". pic.twitter.com/8wqqwgUC7F — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 15, 2023

Virat Kohli created history at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai as he surpassed legendary cricket Sachin Tendulkar with his 50th ODI century. He also became the second Indian batter to have a World Cup 100 against New Zealand after Sunil Gavaskar.

The hug moment of Captain Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami after Qualified for Final.



An Iconic Picture ?#INDvsNZ #Shami



pic.twitter.com/v1U39qErIo — VINEETH?? (@sololoveee) November 15, 2023

Shubman Gill got retired hurt. Fans and celebs rejoiced as India made its way towards the final.

PM Narendra Modi took to social media and tweeted congratulating Team India.

Congratulations to Team India!



India puts up a superlative performance and enters the Finals in remarkable style.



Fantastic batting and good bowling sealed the match for our team.



Best wishes for the Finals! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 15, 2023

Enter into the final like a Boss.



What an electrifying display of cricketing prowess. All the best for the showdown.



Let's get the cup. #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/aYueVQsu3H — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 15, 2023

Well done, Team INDIA!



Outstanding display of team work and skill throughout the game.



Virat, congratulations on the incredible achievement.



Bring it home boys! ?#INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/2wyWxKCbDx — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 15, 2023

Mumbaikars are cheering for the big win and Marine Drive is filled with people dancing and bursting crackers.

The celebration at Marine Drive after the win in Semis. ??pic.twitter.com/eH7fDRG3kv — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 15, 2023

Brands have taken to social media and are sharing creative posts.

The moment India won and reached the Final of 2023 World Cup.



Congratulations India ??#IndiaVsNewZealand #INDvsNZpic.twitter.com/I0kELOIaDj — ADVAITH (@SankiPagalAwara) November 15, 2023

What a Shami-final!!!!!!

Well done India for a superb batting display and a spectacular bowling performance to get into the final. ???#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/XtqZWQvcJT — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 15, 2023

If you ever want to see a perfect combination of absolute grace, class and humility this is it. King Kohli @imVkohli scores his 50th Century surpassing @sachin_rt’s record. He bows down to the legend himself and his wife @AnushkaSharma - No one can achieve such milestones without… pic.twitter.com/w863ggsfbC — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) November 15, 2023

Four years after their heart-wrenching defeat at the 2019 World Cup, India won against their opponent New Zealand in the first semi-final of the 2023 World Cup.