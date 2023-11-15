Indians all across the globe who are cricket fanatics can't keep calm as India is taking on New Zealand in the first semi-final of World Cup 2023 today, November 15. The match is underway at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Apart from celebrations and fans galore. The stadium is packed with celebs who have flocked to the stadium to watch the spectacular inning by Team India.

Several videos and pictures from the star-studded stands have gone viral

Celebs who are currently watching the match are:

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, and David Beckham who is in India to

John Abraham, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, and Mira Rajput among others.

Anushka Sharma who is the biggest cheerleader for her cricketer husband Virat is on the stands showering him with love, flying kisses and more.

And indeed it was a moment to celebrate as Virat Kohli created history on Wednesday during the 2023 World Cup semifinal between India and New Zealand.

Virat has become the first and only batter in the 52-year-long history of the format to complete 50 ODI centuries. In 2012, the great Sachin Tendulkar set the record with 49 tons, and for the longest time, even the idea of duplicating it appeared unthinkable. But here we are, 11 years later, when Tendulkar's heir to Indian batting, Kohli has achieved a milestone players could only dream of.

Virat Kohli celebrated this momentous occasion by bowing down on the ground for his idol Sachin who cheered for him from the stands and gave a flying kiss to Anushka Sharma.

Virat Kohli bowing down to Sachin Tendulkar after reaching his 50th century.



Kohli jumped in the air to celebrate the record.

King Kohli went down on his knees, thanked the almighty, got up quickly to remove his gloves and helmet and then bowed down.

The packed Wankhede Stadium was chanting Kohli.. Kohli.. Kohli.. millions watching across the globe knew were blown away by Virat's gesture when he bowed down to Sachin Tendulkar, his idol.

Sachin Tendulkar clapped and waved at King Kohli and he couldn't stop smiling.

About a decade ago, in an event, Tendulkar had said he wouldn't mind if an Indian player broke his record and he had also picked Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as the two probable's.

Anushka Sharma gave a flying kiss to Virat with tears of joy. Virat also gestured a flying kiss to her. The PDA from field to stands left millions of fans seated in the stadium and the viewers ecstatic as they were in awe seeing Virusha's love.

Not just that, David Beckham also clapped for the cricketer as he made this milestone achievement.

Sachin hugged Virat after King Kohli smashed his record. He then congratulated King on social media and wrote, "The first time I met you in the Indian dressing room, you were pranked by other teammates into touching my feet. I couldn't stop laughing that day. But soon, you touched my heart with your passion and skill. I am so happy that that young boy has grown into a 'Virat' player. I couldn't be happier that an Indian broke my record. And to do it on the biggest stage - in the World Cup Semi-final - and at my home ground is the icing on the cake."

The first time I met you in the Indian dressing room, you were pranked by other teammates into touching my feet. I couldn’t stop laughing that day. But soon, you touched my heart with your passion and skill. I am so happy that that young boy has grown into a ‘Virat’ player.



Virat during presentation

In his post-innings interaction, Virat Kohli spoke about his dream innings and said, "It's the stuff of dreams. Sachin paaji is there, Anushka was sitting there. It's very difficult for me to explain this but if I paint a perfect picture, I would want this to be the picture. My life partner, the person I love the most is sitting there, my hero is there (Sachin) and all the fans at Wankhede, such a historic venue so it was amazing."

Virat was in pain as he suffered cramps and could not run properly. He took 107 balls and hit 8 fours and created history. Kohli was dismissed after scoring 117 runs off 113 balls.

Rohit Sharma led India is bat first at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.