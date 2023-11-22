Power couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are grabbing headlines with each passing day. Vicky and Ankita are either fighting, arguing or getting into petty fights with other housemates.

Recently, Ankita revealed that she wasn't feeling well and wanted to go home. As she missed her periods, she also underwent a pregnancy test.

The actor has been accusing Vicky of not being emotionally available and giving her time. Vicky on the other hand is finding it hard to understand what Ankita wants inside the house from her.

In last night's episode, Ankita Lokhande playfully hit Vicky with her chappal. The said footage from the episode has gone viral on social media.

What happened?

Isha Malviya, Khanzaadi, Anurag Dobhal, Vicky Jain, and Munawar Faruqui got into a verbal spat over food in the latest Bigg Boss 17 episode.

Vicky who is in dimaag room had convinced Khanzaadi to eat food cooked by Dimaag room members.

Mujhe yeh vali fight dekhni hain

Serious vali nahi



bolna mat chappal maari ?

Kyuki yeh bohot Masti vala tha jaise bestfriends ek dooshre ko maarte hain



Ek gala daba raha ek chapal ???



Ankita is in muanku mood#ankitalokhande #vickyjain #biggboss17 #munawarfaruqui

Ankita disagreed with Vicky Jain. Ankita told everyone that Khanzaadi, in fact, ate food cooked by Dimaag room members.. Vicky playfully started pulling her, and Ankita pushed him away and threw her slippers at him.

Ankita hits Vicky with a chappal (slipper)' twice.

Sunny Arya aka Tehelka said, "Biwi ne maari chappalein... bohot bada tehelka.(The biggest news in the county right now: Wife beats up husband with her slipper.) Vicky then picks up his slippers and wears them. While Ankita walked away.

Netizens were unhappy with Ankita's attitude and called her 'toxic', a section of netizens said, had Vicky done the same thing, there would have been an outrage on social media.

