After a thrilling and nail-biting India vs Australia final held on November 19, Sunday. On Monday Team India and celebs who went to see the match returned to Mumbai.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were papped at Mumbai airport on Monday. Dressed in a white ethnic salwar suit with dark glasses. Anushka Sharma was seen hugging a female seemingly her friend. Virat was seen in a black t-shirt blue denims and a beige cap.

Virat Kohli- Anushka Sharma avoid paparazzi

The cricketer was not in a good mood and the power couple didn't give pictures to the paps. Nor did they pose.

Anushka and Virat were looking grumpy. The paps at Mumbai airport also asked Virat to pose once, but they avoided the paps.

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma held his daughter close and smiled for paps.

Netizens were divided by Virat's gesture and were of the view that Virat needs time and space and paps shouldn't hover around him for photo-ops. While a section of netizens claimed that they didn't even troll Virat and Anushka why are they behaving in such a way with people and media.

Anushka Sharma consoled Virat after losing to Australia.

Virat walked up to the stands and hugged Anushka, the viral picture was tear-jerking and made fans emotional.

During the 2023 World Cup final match between India and Australia on November 19 in Ahmedabad, Virat Kohli's outstanding performance, scoring a half-century, was celebrated with immense enthusiasm. Anushka who was present in the stands, cheered on her husband, displaying her joy through a standing ovation.