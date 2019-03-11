Kangana Ranaut is known for her unfiltered and bold statements. The Manikarnika actress, who has been at the loggerheads with almost half of the industry for glorifying nepotism over hard work, recently launched a series of verbal attacks on Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt.

While Kangana called out Alia Bhatt for turning into 'Karan Johar's puppet', she lashed out at Ranbir Kapoor for his political unawareness. Ranaut opined that being a citizen of the country, and making money from the county, one should be politically aware and shouldn't duck important questions. This sudden attack on Ranbir Kapoor left us wondering if there's more to it than what meets the eye.

This incident takes us back to the time when the alleged mail exchange between Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan were leaked and were all over social media. In one such mail, there was a mention of a certain RK who was dating Kat. As per a report in DNA, an email by Rangoli (Kangana's sister) to Hrithik Roshan had revealed that RK and Kangana were in 'friends with benefits' zone.

The mail stated that during the shoot of Revolver Rani in Gwalior, Ranbir Kapoor had approached Kangana Ranaut but she had turned him down only to ask him whether he would be interested in just a physical relationship as she was in a serious relationship with someone else (Hrithik) and as was he (Katrina Kaif).

Later, on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee with Karan, Ranveer Singh had hinted at an alleged affair between the show saying Ranbir Kapoor likes fireworks. Kangana Ranaut's fresh accusations on Ranbir Kapoor has taken us back to the same phase and we are left wondering whether there was any truth to the whole incident or not.