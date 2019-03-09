Just like action sequences, comedy and horror; lovemaking scenes too are an integral part of many films. Many Bollywood films have generated a buzz mainly for such scenes and in many, such scenes were included only out of necessity. The passionate love-making scene in John Abraham and Kangana Ranaut's – Shootout At Wadala – was one such film where the two lovemaking scenes were an absolute requirement.

While one was an aesthetically shot love making scene, the other tilted a bit towards violent and forced lovemaking sequence. There were reports of John Abraham and Kangana Ranaut getting carried away during one of the scenes which left them bruised and bleeding. There were reports of Kangana having broken her glass bangles during the shooting of the sequence. The bangles apparently made some cuts in John's hands too as he was the one holding Kangana by her hands during the scene.

As per a report in TOI, "There are not one but two hot, lovemaking scenes in Shootout at Wadala. One is a simple but passionate kiss and the other is so violent that it's almost like a sexual assault on Kangana by John! Both John and Kangana have kissed in their earlier films so the kissing scene went off smoothly. It was during the passionate lovemaking scene when both get into a heated argument. John holds her hand tightly and starts making love to her but his grip was so strong that her bangles broke and she started bleeding. Of course, John immediately apologised to Kangana. It was just that being good actors both he and Kangana got carried away with the passion created at the moment."

Directed by Sanjay Gupta, the film had received rave reviews for John's performance.